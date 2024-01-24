Tripura Minister Sushanta Chowdhury hands trophy at MBB Airport League final to Team Electrical

New Delhi [India], January 24 : Tripura Minister of Transport and Tourism, Sushanta Chowdhury attended the final match of the MBB Airport League and handed the trophy to Team Electrical following their victory over AAI.

A total of nine teams from AAI, CISF, DM office, Airlines and other stakeholders participated in the competition. After the conclusion of the final on Tuesday, Sushant Chowdhury talked about the highly engaging tournament and told ANI, "There have been wonderful cricket matches for the last few days organised by the Airport Authority of India. Nine teams had participated and today the better team came out with flying colours."

"So at the very outside, I would heartily congratulate both the teams, the winning team and the runner-up. I also said earlier that cricket is a game of opportunity and chance so there is no room for any mistake, so good cricket came out with flying colours today also. Also, I want to thank AAI Agartala for organising this wonderful tournament. Today is a special day and on this special day they have organized this final match," he added.

K C Meena, Director AAI MBB Airport Agartala said, "We always try to shine. We are enthusiastic in all sports activities and so here we arranged a Cricket Premier League 2024. AAI Sports Control Board always organises various types of sports.

National Level sportspersons are always provided scholarships by AAI. In this regard, we had organised such cricket tournament to spread sportsmanship among all."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor