"Trust your coaches and your training": Harvinder Singh after winning gold at Paris Paralympics

Paris [France], September 6 : Harvinder Singh got his hands on India's first-ever gold medal in para-archery at the Paralympics. In a one-sided final, Harvinder ousted Poland's Lukasz Ciszek with a straight-set win, 6-0.

He had a heartfelt message for young aspiring para-athletes in India. He emphasized the importance of trust and perseverance in the journey of an athlete.

"Trust your coaches and your training. Trust yourself. It doesn't matter whether you win a medal in every competition or not, what matters is your consistent effort and dedication. If you can't win a medal, let that motivate you to work harder on your game. Hard work is the key, and with it, you will find the motivation to win medals for the country," said Harvinder.

When asked about his strategy and thought process before the final match, Harvinder provided insight into his mental preparation and approach during the crucial moments.

"I was taking 3-4 seconds more, so I was taking a total of 8 to 10 seconds to shoot. I had to control my thoughts and take my time. I focused on maintaining my composure and managing my thoughts effectively."

Harvinder Singh's methodical approach played a significant role in his success, highlighting the importance of mental preparation in competitive sports.

In recognition of his remarkable achievement, Harvinder Singh will be one of the flag bearers for India in the closing ceremony of the Paralympics.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Harvinder Singh and Pooja fell short in the bronze medal tie against Slovenia's Ziva Lavrinc and Dejan Fabcic in the mixed team recurve open at the Paris Paralympics.

This was the first time in the history of the Paralympics that the Indian para archery team won two medals, one gold and one bronze, in the marquee event.

The Indian contingent has added 25 medals to its constantly growing tally at the ongoing Paris Paralympic.

India's medal tally includes five gold, nine silver, and 11 bronze. In the medal tally list, India currently stands in the 16th position.

