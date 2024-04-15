Tsitsipas beats Ruud for third Monte-Carlo title

Monte-Carlo, April 15 Stefanos Tsitsipas dispatched Casper Ruud 6-1, 6-4 to win his third Monte-Carlo title in four years.

With his one-hour, 37-minute win, Tsitsipas became the fifth player to win three or more Monte-Carlo titles, joining Rafael Nadal (11), Bjorn Borg (3), Thomas Muster (3) and Ilie Nastase (3).

"It has been very difficult, so to be back on the podiums, winning tournaments just feels amazing. The third time is even more special than the first or second time. This is an unbelievable win for me. Capturing that win today was nerve-wracking. I really wanted this trinity. I am extremely happy today," said Tsitsipas.

After taking the first set on his second set point, the 12th seed, Tsitsipas saved one break point in his opening service game of the second set.

Ruud struggled to find the court with consistency on his forehand in the first set, frequently overhitting. While he improved in the second set, he was unable to find the required level to hurt the Greek.

In a tense 13-minute seventh game, Tsitipas fended off three break points before holding. He then gained a decisive break himself to seal victory, ATP reports.

The Greek, who has won 11 tour-level trophies, including three Masters 1000 titles, will return to the Top 10 for the first time since February on Monday when he climbs to No. 7.

