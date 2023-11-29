U Mumba unveils PKL Season 10 Jersey in presence of players and Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai, Nov 29 In a glittering ceremony on Wednesday, U Mumba brought together the power of sport and entertainment on one stage to celebrate and unveil the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 U Mumba Jersey in the presence of Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal.

U Mumba is geared up for an exhilarating season ahead. Designed with careful consideration and attention to details, the new jersey serves as a powerful statement of the team’s commitment to excellence, unity, and capturing the enduring spirit and resilience of Mumbai that U Mumba team stands for.

The new jersey was launched in the presence of Vicky Kaushal in and as Sam Bahadur along with team owner, Ronnie Screwvala, CEO Suhail Chandhok apart from the Season 10 core team members Surinder Singh, Mahender Singh, Rinku, Girish Ernak, Guman Singh and Pranay Rane.

“Interwoven with elements that encapsulate the heart and soul of Mumbai city, the jersey captures the energy, diversity, hustle and indomitable spirit of the melting pot of people that Mumbai represents. Each thread tells a story, echoing the pulse of a city that never sleeps, and the relentless pursuit of excellence that defines U Mumba,” said Suhail Chandhok, CEO of U Mumba.

One of the key striking features of the jersey is the representation of the ocean, an homage to the original inhabitants of Mumbai, the Koli community and to the element of water that forms the essence of Mumbai, a City of Seven Islands.

“The waves symbolise the ebb and flow of obstacles that our players may encounter throughout the Pro Kabaddi League season and it serves as a reminder to be fluid, like water, adaptable to change, agile, resilient and open to any challenges that lie ahead,” Suhail further added.

The team also took the opportunity to announce the Captain and Vice-Captains for the upcoming season with Surinder Singh set to continue at the helm and Rinku Sharma and Mahender Singh as his deputies.

Paras Sharma, Director of Content and Community Partnerships, Meta, India, also commented, "We actively foster sports fandom on our platforms, continuously collaborating with teams and the ecosystem to broaden their audience. Collaborating with the U Mumba team enables us to connect creators and public figures, aiming to boost kabaddi's popularity ahead of the Pro-Kabaddi League and offer creators opportunities to engage with athletes from varied sports."

The team also announced local (Mumbai) icon player, Girish Ernak as the Spirit of Mumba Captain, who is specially assigned the task to nurture young talents in the side from various parts of the country and ensure the positive spirit of U Mumba is always intact through the ups and downs of the competitive season.

