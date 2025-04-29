UCL semis: Arsenal, PSG eye maiden title; Barca, Inter aim to reclaim long lost glory

New Delhi, April 29 The road to Munich is at its final stop with the UEFA Champions League semi-finals beginning as Arsenal play host to Paris Saint Germain at the Emirates Stadium and Inter Milan travelling to Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys to take on FC Barcelona in their respective first leg fixtures.

Despite the loss of Kylan Mbappe, PSG clinched their fourth successive Ligue 1 title with six games to play thanks to a 2-1 win against Le Havre 10 days ago. With the French title in the bag, the only question left was whether they could complete a first-ever undefeated top-flight campaign, but the weekend brought a 3-1 loss at home to Lyon to taste defeat.

They're still 20 points clear of Marseille in second and on track for a famous treble as they have also reached the final of the French Cup where they will meet Reims, but while the setback against Nice was their only domestic loss of the campaign, they have been beaten five times in the Champions League despite making the semis.

The two sides had met previously in the group stage at the same venue of Wednesday’s clash where the Gunners won 2-0.

Mikel Arteta, who played for both sides during his playing days, pulled off what many seemed to be impossible. He led Arsenal to a massive 5-1 win over defending champions Real Madrid in the quarter-final. That win was much more significant in the larger scheme of things as it was the Gunners’ first big knockout victory since returning to Europe’s premier competition in 2024, where they were eliminated by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.

Although Liverpool sealed the Premier League title on Sunday, confirming Arsenal’s drought extends to 21 years, the Arteta led side will be hoping to seal a spot in the final at the Allianz Arena and lift the trophy for the first time in club history.

While the first semi-final of the tournament promises fireworks, the second game however will see two sides with very different approaches to the game.

Barcelona are the top scorers in the competition. Flick’s men have racked up a staggering 37 goals in 12 matches, a jaw-dropping average of 3.08 goals per game. That’s six more than both Dortmund and Bayern, who are tied in second place with 31 goals and both German sides are already out of the tournament.

But that doesn't mean Hansi Flick’s side should expect a walkover. Inter boast the tightest defence in the Champions League. In their 12 matches, they’ve conceded just five goals - a number that highlights discipline, organisation and rock-solid back-line resilience.

The semi-final couldn’t come at a better time for Barca. Fresh off lifting their second trophy of the season, with a 3-2 win over Madrid in the Copa del Rey final, confidence is sky-high in the Blaugrana camp. Over in Milan, the mood is more sombre. A bruising 3-0 defeat in the return leg of the Coppa Italia semis has cast a shadow over their week.

Arsenal vs Paris Saint Germain will take place at the Emirates Stadium in London on Wednesday at 12:30 am IST.

FC Barcelona vs Inter Milan will take place at the Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona on Thursday at 12:30 am IST.

All UEFA Champions League matches are broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network and live streamed on Sony Liv.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor