UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin hails Euro 2024 as ‘best ever’ edition of tournament

Berlin, July 12 The 2024 edition of the European Championship is nearing completion, and ahead of the much awaited final between Spain and England at the Olympiastadion, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has said that the tournament has been a success and hailed it as ‘the best Euro ever.’

"Everything was amazing. In my opinion, it's probably the best Euro ever. Fans enjoyed it, and we have had no major incidents with them. We've seen fantastic football, with top teams. The only issue was the weather - sometimes it was good, sometimes not so much. But, all in all, it was a great, great tournament," said Ceferin to Xinhua news agency.

The 2024 European Championship has seen 114 goals being scored over the course of the past two months, at an average of 2.29 goals being scored per game and one goal scored every 39 minutes.

There are currently six players who are tied for the Golden Boot award with only two of them remaining in the competition in the likes of Dani Olmo (Spain), Harry Kane (England), Jamal Musiala (Germany), Cody Gakpo (Netherlands), Ivan Schranz (Slovakia) and Georges Mikautadze (Georgia).

The UEFA president went on to name the teams that have made an impact at the tournament and suggested that the gap between lower ranked teams is drawing closer.

"From what they showed so far, the Spanish team has been impressive. The others, like France, England, and Germany, did very well. I was impressed by smaller teams like Slovakia, Georgia and, of course, my Slovenia, who made me very proud," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor