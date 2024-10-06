Ukraine, Poland Shine at IBCA World Chess Championship for the Blind

Bengaluru, Oct 6 The 12th edition of the IBCA World Junior and World Women Championship for the Blind and Visually-impaired closed the curtains on their 9-day tournament on Sunday at the Chancery Pavillion Hotel, Bengaluru.

Zsiltzova-Lisenko Lubov of Ukraine finished in first place, followed by Egeman Emilia of Poland in the Second Place and Tryjanska Emilia of Poland in the third place were the winners of the tournament from the Women’s Section.

In first place finished Salamon Julia of Poland followed by Racis Micheal of Poland in the Second Position and Kuanyshuly Nurgisa of Kazakhstan in the Third Place were the winners in the junior level.

Megha Chakroborty from India (Asian Para Game medalist) ranked 7th amongst the other champion players.

In 1989, Zsiltzova won the IBCA Women's Championship for the first time. She was the strongest contender for the title and easily swept all the points to regain her title for the 12th time. Egeman Emilia of Poland scored 7.5 out of 9 rounds and secured a Silver medal. Tryjanska Emilia of Poland Scored 7 points and settled for Bronze medal.

Racis Michal and Slamon Julia of Poland competed against each other for the title. The race between these two players was highly intriguing. In the third round, they faced each other and agreed to a quick draw in order to maintain their joint lead.

This victory propelled Julia to the sole lead, with a half – point advantage. She maintained this lead until the ninth round and clinched 12th IBCA World Junior Chess Championship for the Blind and Visually Impaired 2024. Racis Michal earned a Silver medal. Kuanyshuly Nurgisa of Kazakhstan won Broze medal.

The closing ceremony was graced in the presence of esteemed sponsors and panel guests, The President of AICFB, Dr. Charudutta Jadhav; Grand Master Tej Kumar; Mr. Arun Kumar, Director Food and beverage Committe at the Chancery Pavillion Hotel; Mrs Padhmavati R., Joint Director at Karnatak Milk Federation; Mr. Rangnath Shenoy, CEO of Giniminds; Professor Amit Prakash of IIIT Banglore & Founder of Visual Empower; Ms. Marilyn Bland, member of IBCA Executive Board.

Dr. Charudatta Jadhav, President of All India Chess Federation for the Blind, shared his words on the significance of the tournament and the remarkable achievements,“ Chess is more than just a game; it's a chance for growth and connection. This tournament truly highlights the skill and passion of our players. Each match was filled with focus and determination, showing how they navigate challenges with grace. It's inspiring to see how the game brings everyone together, proving that it's not just about winning, but about the journey and friendships we build along the way."

The awarding ceremony ended in celebration for the top six players in each category, proudly awarded with medals and trophies, with great achievements marked in these excellent groups of players. The event reached its poignant end as everyone gathered to sing the national anthem to honor the spirit of unity and excellence in our chess community.

