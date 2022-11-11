UK's West Midlands region to host 2025 Kabaddi World Cup

New Delhi, Nov 11 The Kabaddi World Cup will move out of Asia for the first time with the West Midlands region of the United Kingdom hosting the 2025 edition of the competition, the World Kabaddi Federation (WKF) announced on Friday.

The UK region will host the sport's most prestigious global tournament which will feature the world's best kabaddi players from leading men's and women's teams, including India, Iran and Pakistan. The tournament will take place across the West Midlands during the first quarter of 2025.

The news was revealed as part of a West Midlands trade mission to India (November 6-12), led by the region's Mayor Andy Street and Portfolio Lead for Economy and Innovation at the West Midlands Combined Authority, Cllr Ian Brookfield. The week-long mission will create opportunities for bilateral trade and investment between India, the West Midlands, and the wider UK.

The 2025 Kabaddi World Cup will be the first edition after the 2020 edition could not be held because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The previous three editions were all held in India with the hosts emerging champions in all three editions.

Kabaddi is the fastest-growing sport in South Asia and is a medal sport in the Asian Games.

Originating in India some 5,000 years ago, the contact sport sees teams broken down into raiders and blockers, with the aim of scoring points by entering opposition territory, tagging an opponent and making it back into their own half without being tackled to the ground. It is now played in more than 50 countries, having grown in stature as a mainstream sport, the World Kabaddi Federation said in a release.

The 2025 Kabaddi World Cup will be organised by England Kabaddi, Scottish Kabaddi and the British Kabaddi League. The West Midlands Growth Company (WMGC), the region's official economic development agency, will support and champion the event to ensure its impact is felt across the West Midlands and the UK.

The West Midlands region was in the news earlier this year with Birmingham hosting the Commonwealth Games.

Ashok Das, President of the World Kabaddi Federation and England Kabaddi, said: "Awarding the 2025 Kabaddi World Cup to the West Midlands in the UK was a straightforward decision and a very exciting milestone in the global growth and expansion of the sport across Europe.

"Kabaddi is a sport for everybody, regardless of age, gender, or social background. As we've seen with the launch of the British Kabaddi League earlier this year, and the vibrancy and ambition on show during the hugely successful Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, the West Midlands is a region, which promotes positive community engagement, celebrates cultural diversity and inclusion, and loves its sport.

"We look forward to engaging with businesses and people across the West Midlands and introducing more new fans to our fast and entertaining sport as we create a memorable first World Cup outside of Asia."

The Kabaddi World Cup will provide a further opportunity to build business and trade links between the West Midlands, UK and India, complementing WMGC's work with the award-winning West Midlands India Partnership. Plans for the tournament include a Business and Trade event, showcasing the best of Indian businesses in the West Midlands.

