Ultimate Kho Kho season 3 to commence from November 29

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 13 : In a major development for the globalisation of Kho Kho, the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) announced that for the first time international players will be eligible for inclusion in the Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) players' auction for the upcoming third season.

The announcement was made by KKFI president Sudhanshu Mittal during a press conference held at Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tercentenary (SGT) University on Friday. He also confirmed that the third season of Ultimate Kho Kho will commence from November 29, marking a new chapter for India's professional Kho Kho league.

The press conference was held in the esteemed presence of Gaurav Gautam, Minister of State for Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship (IC), Sports (IC), Law and Legislative (Attached), Government of Haryana who appreciated the efforts done by KKFI for promoting Kho Kho on a global stage and improve the state of sports development in Haryana.

Other members who attended were Hemant Verma, Vice Chancellor, SGT University, Amrit Singh Chawla, Member, Governing Body, SGT University and Jawahar Singh Yadav, President, Haryana Kho Kho Federation who promised that Kho Kho will be promoted extensively in Haryana and more Kho Kho players will be promised more facilities and job opportunities. The announcement came alongside the Advanced Level III A Training Programme for Coaches and Technical Officials, which is currently underway at the SGT University campus.

Additionally, Kho Kho Federation of India and SGT University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen the commitment of developing educational and scientific resources for all indigenous sports including Kho Kho.

Speaking at the press conference, Sudhanshu Mittal said, "Kho Kho has become a symbol of India's sporting innovation and ambition. With Ultimate Kho Kho Season 3 set to begin from November 29, 2025, we are proud to take another bold step by opening the league to international players for the first time. This move not only strengthens the competitive quality of the league but also reflects our vision of making India the global hub for Kho Kho"

The upcoming season of UKK will mark a major shift in the league's composition, as international players are expected to significantly raise the league's competitive profile and global visibility. With its unique blend of speed, strategy, and skill, UKK has grown rapidly since its launch in 2022, becoming the third-most watched non-cricket sports tournament in India, behind only the Pro Kabaddi League and Indian Super League. The first season drew 64 million viewers, including 41 million from India alone. The Odisha Juggernauts claimed the title in Season 1, while Gujarat Giants emerged champions in the 2023-24 edition.

The press conference also spotlighted the ongoing Advanced Level III A training programme, a two-week intensive initiative hosted by KKFI and IKKF to strengthen the technical and scientific backbone of the sport. The programme has drawn over 230 participants, including 20+ international coaches and technical officials from countries such as Sri Lanka, Iran, Australia, Korea, England, Malaysia, Nepal, and others. Notably, federations have been given the option to attend the courses online, making this the first hybrid-format training programme in which countries like Brazil and Peru attended.

The current programme, being held at SGT University, is split into two segments: training for coaches from June 2 to June 11, and training for technical officials from June 12 to June 15. The technical officials' course has drawn participation from over 100 Indian officials across 30 states and UTs, and 15 international officials, including representatives from Australia, Nepal, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor