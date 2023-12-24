Ultimate Kho Kho: Telugu Yoddhas defeat Mumbai Khiladis 46-44 in season 2 thriller

Cuttack, Dec 24 Telugu Yoddhas registered a thrilling 46-44 victory over Mumbai Khiladis here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

Rahul Mandal (14 points) scored the most points for Telugu Yoddhas in an action-packed game, while Pratik Warikar also notched up 10 points to take his team to a close win.

Telugu Yoddhas were offered to chase first after losing the toss and used the opportunity to the full effect as they earned 24 points by getting all four batches out in the first turn. Pratik Waikar and Milind Chavrekar scored six points each to give their team a perfect start in the match.

Mumbai Khiladis responded with fierce attacking intent and took a lead in the match by clinching 26 points in the second turn. Ankit Pote's swift moments proved to be a nuisance for the Telugu team as he got 6 points through two pole dives and a skydive. Gajanan Shengal also earned 6 points in the first innings.

The second innings also saw a positive performance from Telugu Yoddhas as they got 22 points and left Mumbai Khiladis to chase 21 points to register a win which proved too much for Ankit's side.

