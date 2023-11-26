Unfit Ding edges Allen at UK Snooker Championship

By IANS | Published: November 26, 2023 09:54 AM 2023-11-26T09:54:26+5:30 2023-11-26T09:55:07+5:30

London, Nov 26 Despite feeling unwell, China's Ding Junhui edged reigning champion Mark Allen 6-5 in the opening ...

Unfit Ding edges Allen at UK Snooker Championship | Unfit Ding edges Allen at UK Snooker Championship

Unfit Ding edges Allen at UK Snooker Championship

Google News Next

London, Nov 26 Despite feeling unwell, China's Ding Junhui edged reigning champion Mark Allen 6-5 in the opening round at the UK Snooker Championship in York.

As last year's finalist who lost to Allen 10-7, three-time UK champion Ding needed to win two qualifying matches this year to set up a clash with Allen, reports Xinhua.

The 36-year-old Ding looked struggled for having a fever, but surprisingly managed to edge Allen 6-5 to reach the second round.

Allen admitted that the match seemed strange to him.

"I felt like I was in complete control in so many frames and kept losing the frames I was ahead in," the world No.4 told the World Snooker Tour website.

In other opening round matches on Saturday, veteran Mark Williams saw off China's youngster Fan Zhengyi 6-4. Tom Ford overcame a 5-1 deficit to defeat Thai player Noppon Saengkham 6-5. Jamie Clarke also fought until the deciding frame to oust Kyren Wilson.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app