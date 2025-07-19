Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates 'Youth Spiritual Summit' in Varanasi

New Delhi [India], July 19 : Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Saturday inaugurated the 'Youth Spiritual Summit' on the theme 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat' at the Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

This Summit reflects the Government of India's unwavering commitment to building a value-based youth movement for a Nasha Mukt Bharat, as envisioned by the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the broader goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said.

During the inaugural session of the Summit, a special message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi was shared with the participants, offering inspiration and guidance for the youth-led movement.

In his message, the Prime Minister noted that, "The Youth Spiritual Summit 2025 is a commendable initiative that seeks to build a strong, aware, and disciplined generation of young Indians. Addiction not only derails individual potential but also weakens the very foundations of families and society. In this collective fight against substance abuse, self-awareness, purpose-driven living, and community participation must be our guiding principles," as quoted from a release by Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Bringing together more than 600 youth representatives from over 120 spiritual organisations across the country, the Summit is a clarion call to India's Yuva Shakti to rise against the menace of addiction. In his inaugural address, Mandaviya emphasised that channelising the true potential of Amrit Kaal lies in the hands of the Amrit Peedhi, and asserted that a nation aiming to be Viksit by 2047 must first ensure its youth are free from the grip of addiction. "India's youth are the torchbearers of Amrit Kaal. If we are to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047, we must first ensure a Nasha Mukt Bharat."

Speaking at the occasion, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, emphasized that this Summit is a collective Sankalp. It calls for the active participation of every citizen in turning the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan into a true Jan Andolan. Further, he stated that "Nasha nahi, Navnirman chahiye. To realise this dream, we must take this Sankalp beyond the Summit, into every home, every family, and every community. Only then can we accelerate our path for a developed nation."

In his address, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted that India is currently undergoing an era of profound transformation, and history shows that youth have always played a pivotal role during such turning points. Shekhawat also expressed concern over the emotional isolation faced by many young people today, largely due to the breakdown of joint family systems.

"Earlier, elders in the family guided the youth, helping them resist such harmful influences. Today, that support system is weakening, and it is our collective responsibility to restore these cultural anchors," he said.

Additionally, while addressing the emerging drug nexus in India, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse expressed concern over the increasing exposure of school children to narcotics and the misuse of digital platforms to target young minds. Highlighting the Government's zero-tolerance policy under Prime Minister's leadership, she stressed the need to convert the insights of the Chintan Shivir into actionable outcomes.

Transitioning from vision to action, the summit has been designed as an intensive Chintan Shivir featuring four focused plenary sessions. These sessions explored the nature and types of addiction, the intricate networks that sustain drug abuse, and strategies for effective grassroots campaigns. Each session brought together policymakers, domain experts, spiritual mentors, and youth leaders to co-create a people-centric and spiritually inspired roadmap.

The discussions in each session are aimed at structuring actionable insights that will culminate in the Kashi Declaration, a visionary document capturing the collective commitment and strategic blueprint of the participating stakeholders.

Strengthening public engagement further, a dedicated Public Programme was held in the. This featured impactful Nukkad Nataks and a cultural showcase titled "Kaleidoscope of Banaras," celebrating the city's spiritual heritage while drawing attention to the moral and social crisis of substance abuse. Eminent citizens from Varanasi, including educators, medical professionals, traders, and social leaders, joined hands with the youth, amplifying the core message of collective responsibility in this national mission.

The event was graced by several key dignitaries, reflecting the Government's unified approach and commitment to the anti-drug campaign. The keynote address was delivered by the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar. Also present were Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, Hon'ble Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Girish Chandra Yadav. Senior officials of NCB, Drug Controller General of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Uttar Pradesh Government and representatives from spiritual and socio-cultural organisations played key roles in various sessions and panels.

The confluence of youth energy, spiritual conviction, and institutional partnership will reach its culmination on 20th July with the formal adoption of the Kashi Declaration. This comprehensive policy document will outline a five-year roadmap for drug-free youth action, with clearly defined targets, timelines, and roles for every stakeholder, from local governments and educational institutions to spiritual bodies and civil society. The Declaration will be revisited and reviewed during the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, ensuring its implementation is continuous, accountable, and forward-looking.

This youth-led movement is anchored in the Ministry's wider framework under MY Bharat to drive transformative social change through civic participation and youth leadership. It is a reaffirmation of Prime Minister Modi's call for youth to be the engines of progress in the Amrit Kaal, rooted in India's timeless civilisational values and propelled by a deep sense of purpose and nationhood.

