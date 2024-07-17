Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya interacts with National Youth awardees, National Service Scheme awardees

New Delhi [India], July 17 : Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya held an interaction with the National Youth Awardees and National Service Scheme (NSS) Awardees in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The session aimed to celebrate the achievements of these young leaders and discuss strategies to enhance the MY Bharat platform, ensuring it becomes more accessible and beneficial to the youth of India.

Mandaviya acknowledged the extraordinary contributions of the awardees, who hail from different States across India and have made significant impacts in diverse areas such as Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Climate Change, Urban Planning, Youth Empowerment, and Drug Abuse Prevention, among others. He emphasized the importance of recognizing and nurturing young talent to build a robust future for the nation.

"The youth of India are our future decision-makers, and I am excited about our collective journey towards empowering them," Mandaviya was quoted in a release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports as saying.

A significant part of the discussion focused on innovative and collaborative ideas for constructive youth engagement on the MY Bharat platform.

Mandaviya invited suggestions from the awardees on how to make the platform more interactive, informative, and engaging. The awardees proposed ideas such as incorporating more digital tools, making it a one-stop solution for all youth-related initiatives, and creating mentorship and internship programs to guide aspiring young leaders.

Mandaviya encouraged continuous dialogue between the youth and the Ministry to ensure that the needs and aspirations of young Indians are adequately addressed.

Mandaviya reiterated the government's commitment to empowering the youth through various schemes and programs. The interaction concluded with a collective vision to make the MY Bharat platform a cornerstone for youth engagement and development.

Mandaviya expressed his optimism about the future and his belief in the transformative power of the youth in driving India towards progress and innovation.

The interaction was also attended by the Secretary-Department of Youth Affairs and senior officials of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

