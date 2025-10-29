Union MoS Raksha Khadse highlights role of 'Pune Grand Tour 2026' in advancing 'Fit India Movement'

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 : The logo and jersey of the historic 'Pune Grand Tour 2026', India's first-ever international UCI 2.2 Stage Cycling Race, were officially unveiled on Wednesday at The Westin Hotel, Pune. The event, jointly organised by the Government of Maharashtra, the Pune District Administration, and the Cycling Federation of India, celebrates the city's cultural, historical, and sporting heritage.

In her address on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, said that the event aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of hosting the Olympic Games in 2036 and reflects the nation's growing commitment to sports-led development and sports tourism.

"Under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, initiatives like Sundays on Cycle, being held every week at over 5,000 locations with the participation of nearly 5 lakh cyclists, are transforming 'Fit India' into a nationwide people's movement," she said.

Khadse also appreciated the efforts of Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for spearheading and expanding the 'Sundays on Cycle' movement across the country, inspiring people from all walks of life to adopt cycling as a way of fitness, sustainability, and community bonding.

"The Pune Grand Tour 2026 stands as a model of how sports can drive both tourism and wellness. Sports science is also emerging as a vital field for athlete performance enhancement, and such events will further strengthen our sporting ecosystem," she added.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, stated that the Pune Grand Tour will highlight Pune's historic, cultural, religious, and tourism landmarks, boosting both domestic and international tourism while revitalising the city's traditional identity as the "City of Cycles." He said the event will contribute to Maharashtra's economy, promote healthy living, and help tackle pollution.

"Pune has always been the home of cycling, and this event will further strengthen that legacy. The 'Pune Grand Tour' will put the city on the global map of professional cycling, inspiring fitness and environmental awareness across India," the Chief Minister said.

Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Pune Ajit Pawar praised the initiative, calling it a major milestone for Maharashtra. "This grand challenge, covering over 200 villages through the Sahyadri ranges, is inspired by the Tour de France. It is not just a sporting event but a festival of health, employment, tourism, and development," he said.

He commended the Pune District Administration, led by District Collector Jitendra Dudi, for conceptualising and executing the event in record time. He also emphasised the need to ensure world-class road infrastructure along the race route.

Minister of State for Urban Development, Madhuri Misal, Asian Cycling Confederation President Dato Amarjit Singh Gill, Cycling Federation of India Secretary General Dato Maninder Pal Singh, and former Asian Cycling Confederation Secretary General Onkar Singh were also present. Pune Divisional Commissioner Dr. Chandrakant Pulkundwar presented the concept and detailed preparations for the event.

The dignitaries unveiled the official logo and jersey of the Pune Grand Tour 2026. The mascot, named Indu, is inspired by the endangered Indian Giant Squirrel found in the forests of Bhimashankar, symbolising agility, resilience, and ecological balance.

Chief Minister Fadnavis also felicitated veteran 77-year-old cyclist Nirupama Bhave, along with Preeti Mhaske, Praniti Soman (Ahmednagar), Bharat Sonawane (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Akash Mhetre (Jalgaon), and Pooja Danole (Solapur) for their achievements in cycling.

Prominent attendees included MLAs Amit Gorakhe, Rahul Kul, Siddharth Shirole, Babaji Kale, and Shankar Mandekar, along with senior officials, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, PCMC Commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Chandrakant Pulkundwar, and Commissioner of Sports and Youth Services Sheetal Teli-Ugale, District Collector Jitendra Dudi, and CEO Zilla Parishad Gajanan Patil.

