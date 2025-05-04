Union Sports Minister Mandaviya inaugurates Khelo India multipurpose hall in Arunachal's Kamle district

Kamle (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], May 4 : In a significant boost to sports infrastructure in the Northeast, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, inaugurated the Khelo India multipurpose hall in Kamle district of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

State Ministers Kento Jini and Nyato Dukam, along with MLA 25th Raga, Rotom Tebin, were also present on the occasion.

Fully funded by the Central Government, the Khelo India multipurpose hall has been built at a cost of Rs 8 crore. It aims to provide state-of-the-art infrastructure and training facilities to promote grassroots-level sports in the region, said Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in a press release.

Equipped with modern amenities, the hall will cater to multiple indoor sports, including boxing, badminton, judo, wushu, karate, taekwondo, weightlifting, table tennis, and volleyball, enabling young athletes from the region to train professionally and compete at national and international levels, ministry added.

Speaking at the occasion, Mandaviya emphasized the Government of India's commitment to inclusive sports development, particularly in remote districts and said, "This initiative reflects our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of nurturing talent from every corner of the country. Arunachal Pradesh has immense potential, and through facilities like these, we aim to create opportunities for youth to shine in sports and contribute to nation-building."

The Union Minister also interacted with local youth and sportspersons, encouraging them to make full use of the facility. He further highlighted the importance of integrating fitness, sports, and discipline into everyday life, especially among the youth.

