Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya extends best wishes to gymnast Dipa Karmakar on her retirement

New Delhi [India], October 9 : Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya has lauded gymnast Dipa Karmakar and gave best wishes for her future endevours following her retirement from gymnastics.

Karmakar, who become the first Indian woman gymnast to compete at the Olympics and finish a historic fourth, announced her retirement on Monday.

"I got to know about your decision to retire from gymnastics. This decision of yours surprised me a bit, but I have full faith that you must have taken this decision keeping in mind the important priorities and experiences of your life. I fully respect your decision. Your gymnastics career, which began at the age of just 6, has been extremely inspiring. You have faced many difficulties in this sport and reached the pinnacle of success and made the country proud. Being honoured with prestigious awards like the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Run and the Padma Shri is a testimony to your unique contribution," Mandaviya wrote in a letter to Karmakar.

Further, the Minister also lauded Karmakar's 'Produnova' feat in the Rio Olympics 2016 that added a new chapter to Indian gymnastics. The Tripura girl made history by finishing fourth in the women's vault final, missing the bronze medal by a whisker.

"Your participation in the Olympics has added a new chapter to Indian gymnastics and becoming the first Indian woman to participate in gymnastics is not only the result of your personal hard work but is a matter of pride for the entire country. Your performance in the Produnova vault, which has been performed by only a few players in the world, has been unique. Your achievements have inspired not only sports lovers but especially our daughters to pursue their dreams in the fields. That historic moment of Olympics when you missed the medal by just 0.15 points, yet you won the hearts of the entire nation with your grit and dedication," the Sports Minister added.

In the end, the 52-year-old concluded by saying that Karmar's journey is a priceless legacy and she should share her experience with the coming generation.

"Your journey is a priceless legacy for the country, and I hope you share your unique talent and experience with the coming generation. The guidance of a great player like you will be extremely valuable for our emerging players, and it will definitely take the country to new heights. I wish you all the best for this wonderful journey. My best wishes are always with you for all your future endeavours," the Union Minister concluded.

Dipa scripted her name in the history books after she clinched India's first-ever gold medal at the Asian Championships in May this year.

With an impressive total score of 13.566 in the women's vault final, Dipa took home a historic gold medal while South Korea's Kim Son Hyang secured silver and her compatriot Jyo Kyong Byal bagged the bronze.

The return of Dipa and her coach marks a moment of celebration and inspiration for aspiring athletes throughout India, as her success story continues to motivate the next generation of gymnasts.

Karmakar is the first Indian gymnast to compete in the Olympics. The Tripura girl made history by finishing fourth in the women's vault final at the Rio Olympics 2016, missing the bronze medal by a whisker with a score of 15.066 points, only 0.150 less than bronze medal winner Giulia Steingruber of Switzerland.

Karmakar won bronze at the Commonwealth Games 2014 in Glasgow, becoming the first Indian female gymnast to do so in the history of the Games. She had also bagged bronze at the Asian Gymnastics Championships and finished fifth at the 2015 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships - both firsts for the country.

