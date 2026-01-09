United Cup: De Minaur, Swiatek win as Poland on verge of quarterfinals

Sydney, Jan 9 Australia’s Alex de Minaur registered a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win over Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz and sent the last United Cup quarterfinal to a deciding mixed doubles tie in Sydney on Friday. The World No. 6 saved all nine break points he faced across his first four service games – including four in the second game of the match – to keep Australia alive after world No. 2 Iga Swiatek rising star Maya Joint in straight sets.

The tie will now be decided by the mixed doubles, with the winner advancing to Saturday night’s semi-final against defending champion the United States.

Playing his first tournament since last year’s grass season, Hurkcaz was near untouchable in his first three service games when he dropped just one point on serve. But growing increasingly frustrated by his inability to cash in on his chances in return games, his unforced error count ticked up in the closing stages of the set, ATP reports.

After De Minaur saved three break points to level at 4-4, the 26-year-old claimed the decisive break and then won 21 consecutive points on serve before unexpectedly dropping serve at the end of the second set. He then broke early in the third set to underpin his eighth victory in 11 United Cup singles appearances.

Earlier, Swiatek registered a 6-1, 6-1 win over Joint in just 57 minutes. The Aussie rising star held serve to have an initial 1-0 lead, but the six-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek controlled the rallies, often forcing Joint to scramble from side to side just to keep the rally alive," WTA reports.

In the second, Swiatek and Joint traded holds, the latter of which earned some encouragement from the home crowd. Similarly, Swiatek recaptured the lead with a break and didn’t look back, en route to the double breadstick win.

SCHEDULE CHANGE DUE TO HOT WEATHER

Meanwhile, the start time for Saturday’s play at the United Cup has been brought forward.

With high temperatures forecast for Saturday (January 10) in the afternoon, the start time of the Belgium-Switzerland Day Session semi-final will begin at 10 a.m. Previously, the tie was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Gates and arena doors will open from 9 a.m.

