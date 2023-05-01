UP Government, SAI announce schedule for Khelo India University Games Uttar Pradesh 2023

New Delhi [India], May 1 : The Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Uttar Pradesh have announced the schedule for the 3rd edition of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) Uttar Pradesh 2023.

A grand opening ceremony in Lucknow on May 25 will herald the official kick-off of the Games with the same conclusion in Varanasi on June 3.

The KIUG Uttar Pradesh 2023 will feature around 4,000 athletes from various institutions across the country. All athletes will be in the under-27 category and will vie for medals in 21 sports.

The 12-day-long games will be held in four of Uttar Pradesh's cities namely Varanasi, Noida and Gorakhpur, besides the state capital of Lucknow. The Shooting competition will, however, be orgzed in New Delhi. The Kabaddi competition begins in Noida on May 23rd, 2023 while a few others begin at the various venues on May 24th, 2023, as well.

Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Uttar Pradesh said on the occasion of the announcement, "We are very pleased with the strong momentum the Khelo India movement continues to experience and are looking forward to welcoming athletes from all over the country to Uttar Pradesh."

