UP Prometheans join Shooting League of India, spotlighting state's growing ecosystem in sport

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 : The Shooting League of India (SLI) marked a significant milestone with the addition of UP Prometheans as its newest franchise, unveiled on Monday during an immersive launch at the Prometheus School Shooting Range in Noida.

The launch was staged as a live shooting showcase, with administrators, Olympians and key stakeholders touring the state-of-the-art 10-metre range and stepping onto the firing line to experience the facility first-hand. Young shooters trained across multiple lanes, offering a glimpse into the scale of infrastructure and grassroots development taking shape in Uttar Pradesh, as per a press release from SLI.

The event was attended by senior leadership from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), including Kalikesh Singh Deo, President, NRAI; Pawan Kumar Singh, Secretary General, NRAI; and K Sultan Singh, Vice President, NRAI, alongside Mukesh Sharma, Franchise Owner, UP Prometheans.

Prominent athletes in attendance included Padma Shri and Khel Ratna awardee Jitu Rai; Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awardee Ronjan Sodhi; -Olympian and Arjuna Awardee Mansher Singh; Arjuna Awardee Moraad Ali Khan and Asian Games gold medallist Akhil Sheoran.

The UP Prometheans entry underlines a long-term commitment to strengthening the shooting ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh through structured talent identification, access to world-class facilities and sustained athlete development pathways, the release said.

Speaking at the launch, Mukesh Sharma, Franchise Owner, UP Prometheans, said, "For us, UP Prometheans is not just about owning a team; it is about supporting an Olympic sport in a meaningful and lasting way. Shooting has consistently been one of India's strongest medal prospects, and we felt this was the right sport to invest in with sincerity and patience."

"Through Mission Olympics at Prometheus School, we have built an environment where sport is taken seriously from an early age, supported by a world-class, international-standard 10-metre shooting range. Seeing six of our students Siya Marwah, Vaivaswat Vijay Singh Deo, Siana Monga, Sidhaan Gandhi, Ayaana Chinaria and Aarish Goel already competing at the national level is a powerful validation of what the right ecosystem can achieve. We strongly believe in the vision of the Shooting League of India and its ability to inspire the next generation of Indian shooters."

Welcoming the new franchise, Kalikesh Singh Deo, President, NRAI, said, "For Indian shooting to become a consistent Olympic medal contender, talent must be matched with strong institutions, modern infrastructure, scientific training systems and long-term private investment, and Sharma's commitment through UP Prometheans and the Shooting League of India reflects exactly that approach. The league has been envisioned as a modern, team-based and broadcast-friendly platform that makes the sport more visible and engaging, while franchises like UP Prometheans play a vital role in building a sustainable ecosystem beyond competition by nurturing talent, expanding audiences and encouraging year-round engagement."

"What we witnessed at the Prometheus campus today underlines that this is a serious, structured investment in the future of the sport, giving young athletes from schools and smaller towns the confidence and facilities to train at world-class standards and aim higher," he concluded.

The launch also underlined Uttar Pradesh's rich shooting heritage, with the state having produced and nurtured several national and international performers over the years, the release said. Shooters such as Jitu Rai, Anisa Sayyed, Prashant Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vijayveer Sidhu, and Akhil Sheoran exemplify the depth of talent from the region.

