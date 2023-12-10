UP Yoddhas confident of delivering strong performance against Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 10 : Riding heavily on the back of consecutive and commanding victories, UP Yoddhas competing in the Pro Kabaddi are confident about delivering a strong performance as they face Bengaluru Bulls on Monday in their fourth match of Season Ten.

The game will be played here at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. Representing the state of Uttar Pradesh in the PKL, UP Yoddhas secured impressive wins in their previous two encounters against Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers with substantial margins of 15 and 30 points respectively. Currently occupying the second spot in the league standing with 11 points and a score difference of 42, UP Yoddhas boast the highest score difference among all the franchisees.

Statistically, both teams have faced each other on 13 occasions in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League. UP Yoddhas have held the upper hand in five of these encounters, with no games ending in a tie.

Speaking before the Match UP Yoddhas Head Coach Jasveer Singh said, "While we take pride in our overall performance, our unwavering focus is on pinpointing and rectifying our weaknesses. We are consistently making efforts to elevate our gameplay, ensuring both our fans and management find joy in our achievements. Our commitment is to deliver not just results but also moments of celebration for everyone associated with UP Yoddhas".

Star raider Surender Gill has been in sensational form, and the numbers underscore how dangerous he can be for his opponents. Currently placed second in the charts for Player Raid Points (34) and Player Successful Raids (27), with two Super 10s in this season, Gill has proven unstoppable in the recent games. He aims to maintain this momentum with the able support of Dubki King Pardeep Narwal, who earned 12 and 8 points in the last two encounters.

The rock-solid defense unit of the Yoddhas has also demonstrated their true mettle on the mat. Guarding the left corner for his side, Sumit leads the stats charts for Player Successful Tackles (14) and Player Tackle Points (14). Former captain Nitesh Kumar and Gurdeep have been successful in preventing opponent raiders from capitalizing on their attempts.

On the other hand, the Bengaluru Bulls, who have yet to open their account in the Pro Kabaddi League Season Ten, are currently placed 11th in the league standings. They'll enter this match with the aim of securing their first win of the season. The team will heavily rely on star raiders Vikas Khandola and Neeraj Narwal to lead the raiding unit from the front. Meanwhile, Saurabh Nandal and Aman shoulder the responsibility of keeping the team's defense unit intact.

