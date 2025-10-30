UPKL appoints Tejnarayan Prasad as Technical Director for Season 2

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 30 : The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) has appointed Tejnarayan Prasad Madhav as Technical Director for Season 2.

Madhav is a seasoned kabaddi professional with a distinguished career as a player, coach, and technical official, according to a release from UPKL.

Sambhav Jain, Founder and Director, SJ Uplift Kabaddi, said UPKL has established itself "as a strong and credible platform for kabaddi".

"This season, our focus will be on deepening that foundation, enhancing player development, maintaining technical excellence, and ensuring the league continues to set high standards for kabaddi in India."

Currently serving as the Chief Coach of the Bahrain National Kabaddi Team, Tejnarayan brings deep domain expertise and a proven record in nurturing grassroots and professional talent, the release said. His extensive experience includes roles at the Senior National Kabaddi Championships, the 50th Junior Nationals, and the Asian Games Camps (2010). He also played a key role in the India vs Bangladesh Series (2004), where he was part of the gold medal-winning squad.

Speaking in his role as Technical Director of UPKL, Tejnarayan Prasad Madhav said UPKL has created a structured environment where players can compete, learn, and evolve, and that's what makes it such a meaningful platform for kabaddi today.

"My focus for Season 2 will be to strengthen on-ground execution, ensure technical accuracy in every aspect of the game, and help athletes bring their best version to the mat. Together, we want to showcase kabaddi at its most disciplined, dynamic, and competitive form."

UPKL Season 2 will kick off on December 25, 2025, featuring approximately 64 matches hosted in Noida. The player auction is scheduled for November 3 at Noida.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor