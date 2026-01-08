UPKL Season 2: Ganga Kings of Mirzapur derail Gazab Ghaziabad’s top-four hopes in a Do-or-Die Week clash

Noida, Jan 8 Ganga Kings of Mirzapur prevailed over Gazab Ghaziabad and derailed their hopes of making it to the top-four stage of Season 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) in Noida on Thursday.

The opening match of Do-or-Die Week on Day 15 of UPKL Season 2 carried high stakes for both sides, as Ganga Kings of Mirzapur, already out of the top-four race, took on Gazab Ghaziabad, who entered the contest placed fourth and needing a win to secure their playoff position.

The contest began on an even note, with both teams trading raids and tackles in the early exchanges. As the match progressed, Ganga Kings tightened their defensive structure and began to dictate terms. Their discipline at the back paid dividends as they forced Gazab Ghaziabad all-out twice, opening up a decisive lead and shifting momentum firmly in their favour.

Gazab Ghaziabad attempted to respond by raising their intensity in the second half and managed to force an all-out on Ganga Kings, briefly reviving hopes of a comeback. However, the gap proved too wide to bridge, and Ganga continued to manage the game intelligently, denying Gazab the sustained momentum they required.

In the closing phase, Ganga Kings maintained composure under pressure, ensuring Gazab were kept at arm’s length and sealing a 44–38 victory. The result proved significant in the context of the Do-or-Die Week, as Ganga Kings, despite being out of top-four contention, spoiled Gazab Ghaziabad’s qualification push and added another twist to the playoff race.

Later on Day 15 of the Do-or-Die Week, matches were played between Lucknow Lions and Brij Stars, Aligarh Tigers and Yamuna Yoddhas, and JD Noida Ninjas and Kashi Kings, with each fixture carrying crucial implications for the final league standings.

Earlier, Day 14 of UPKL Season 2 delivered high stakes and sharp contrasts as the playoff race tightened further. Kashi Kings stayed alive with a composed 44–29 win over Kanpur Warriors, taking control with a late first-half all-out and managing the game comfortably thereafter.

The third match produced late drama as Purvanchal Panthers edged JD Noida Ninjas via a 6–5 tie-breaker after a tense 34–34 draw, showing greater clarity in the decider.

Sangam Challengers closed the day emphatically, demolishing Awadh Ramdoots 57–23 with five all-outs in a dominant display led by Pankaj Thakur. With only two league days remaining, the race for the top four is finely poised, promising an intense finish.

