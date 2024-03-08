Urwashi Joshi moves into quarterfinals of Bristol Open squash

Bristol, March 8 India’s Urwashi Joshi has advanced to the women’s quarterfinals of the University of the West of England the Briston Open squash with a 3-2 upset victory over second-seeded Australian Sophie Fadaely.

Urwashi, a semifinalist at the 2023 National Championships, rallied to win 7-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-5, 11-7 after trailing twice in the intense 35-minute second-round clash of the ongoing USD 3000 PSA Challenger event.

The Maharashtra player, who beat England’s Jasmin Kalar 11-4, 11-5, 9-11, 11-9 in 21 minutes in the first round, will meet Australian fifth seed Erin Classen in the quarterfinals.

Classen defeated Olivia Besant of England in the second round, winning the 25-minute encounter 3-0 (11-5, 11-5, 14-12). In the other quarterfinal, fourth-seeded Colette Sultana of Malta will take on unseeded Breanne Flynn of Ireland.

Among the other Indians that had entered this tournament, Tanishka Jain had lost 1-3 to Breanne Flynn, losing 11-4, 11-7, 9-11, 11-7 in 32m minutes.

