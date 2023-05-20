US Kids Golf India announces expansion plan, to have first overseas series in Singapore

New Delhi, May 20 The US Kids Golf Tour India on Saturday announced that it is set to expand to different parts of India and will also have its first overseas series next month in Singapore.

While the series of six events in Singapore begins next month on June 13, the Indian expansion will see six events on the local Tour in the North Zone and then six each in the West and South Zones.

"The series of events will soon expand to other Asian countries. We are also expanding our outreach in the South and West Zones and by 2024 we will add East Zone. With 24 local events and regional finals in each zone and an Indian Championships, it will become the most exhaustive series offering a pathway to US Kids European and World Championships," said Rajesh Srivastava, President of US Kids Golf India, who is also President of US Kids Golf Asia, in a media release.

"An Asian Championships is also on the anvil and events will also offer American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) stars, which will help youngsters play more events in the US and also gain an advantage in getting to American colleges for golf," he added.

In March, 2023, the US Kids Golf Foundation, US, the primary organisers of almost 1,500 US Kids Golf events in almost 50 countries, appointed Srivastava, as President of the US Kids Golf Asia also.

Under this arrangement, Dan Van Horn, President, Founder of US Kids Golf LLC and Foundation, has authorised USKG India to conduct various golfing activities.

Horn has written to US Kids Golf India, saying, "Rajesh Srivastava, President, US Kids Golf India, is authorised and responsible for conducting and finalising partnerships with various golf-oriented entities throughout Asia for the US Kids Golf Foundation."

"We want to give our young and talented golfers a chance to play at the best courses. Not just in India, but also outside. For instance, the US Kids Golf European Championships are held at courses like the Renaissance which is the host venue for the Genesis Scottish Championships, which is co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR and the DP World Tour.

Imagine the experience kids will have when they play at courses which have seen the likes of Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and others," said Srivastava.

"We don't want the young golfers to be overawed when they play at such courses in the future as their career progresses," he added.

Interestingly, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and American Indian Sahith Theegala have all been past participants at US Kids Golf tournaments in their youth.

While US Kids Golf India did have a South Zone series, the pandemic halted that later. Now that series is being re-started as also in West Zone, apart from the full season in the North. The tournaments in India will continue under the Tournament Director Amit Dube, in the South it will be Rahul Ganapathy and in the West, it will be Amit Nigam. All three are well-known coaches and professional golfers.

"The US Kids Golf India takes great pride in taking its events to Championship courses. While numerous events have been held at the Jack Nicklaus signature Classic Golf and Country Resort, the events will also travel to iconic courses like the Delhi Golf Club and various courses in Bengaluru and western parts of India," the release further said.

Fourteen Ind to play at the US Kids Golf European Championships

Following their results from the 2022 season, 14 Indian youngsters from different parts of India have qualified for the US Kids European Championships. The list includes Harjai Milkha Singh, son of Indian golf legend, Jeev. Milkha Singh, who has often done caddie duties for his 13-year-old son. The qualification is not only based on position but also scores.

The following Ind have confirmed for the US Kids European Championships:

Boys: Nihaal Cheema (Boys U-7); Adit Veeramachaneni (Boys 9); Vidit Aggarwal and Aarnav Patel (Boys 10); Paranjaay Mahtani (Boys 11); Devvrat Singh Rajawat and Rayan Sao (Boys 12); Vihaan Jain, Jivraj Khurana, Harjai Milkha Singh and Arshvant Srivastava (All Boys 13).

Girls: Naina Kapoor (Girls 11); Ananyaa Sood (Girls 12); Mahreen Bhatia (Girls 14).

