US Open: Djokovic, Alcaraz make history to reach quarterfinal

New York, Sep 1 In his quest for ultimate history at the US Open, the 38-year-old Novak Djokovic became the oldest man in history to reach all four major singles quarterfinals in one season, after ending the run of qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff with 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

His latest victory makes him the fourth oldest man—after Pancho Gonzalez, Ken Rosewall and Jimmy Connors—to advance to a US Open quarterfinal. Prior to Djokovic, Connors was the most recent man to achieve the feat, which he did during his famous run to the semifinals, at age 39, in 1991.

This is Djokovic’s 14th career singles quarterfinal at the US Open, meaning he separates himself from Roger Federer and Andre Agassi, both of whom notched 13.

He’s now second on the men’s Open Era list behind only Connors, who reached 17 US Open quarterfinals.

The Serb, who is aiming all-time record 25th Grand Slam singles title, will nexy play No. 4 seed Taylor Fritz, who beat Tomas Machac in straight sets.

Earlier, the 22-year-old Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man to reach 13 Grand Slam quarterfinals in the Open Era with a 7-6(3), 6-3, 6-4 victory over France’s Arthur Rinderknech.

Rinderknech was appearing in the Round of 16 at a major for the first time and was bidding to become the first Frenchman to reach the quarters in Flushing Meadows since Gael Monfils in 2019

Alcaraz boasts a 21-2 record at the Grand Slams this season, reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals, saving three championship points to win Roland Garros, and reaching the Wimbledon final.

Next up for Alcaraz is 20th seed Jiri Lehecka of Czechia, a 7-6(4), 6-4, 2-6, 6-2, winner over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino. It will be a rematch of this summer’s Queen’s Club final, won by Alcaraz, 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2.

