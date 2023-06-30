US Swimming Championships 2023: Caeleb Dressel just misses ticket to World Championships

New Delhi [India], June 30 : Caeleb Dressel is still looking for his ticket to the 2023 FINA World Championships next month in Fukuoka, Japan, after coming up just short in the men's 50m butterfly on Wednesday at the 2023 US Swimming Championships in Indianpolis.

The reigning world champion in the event, Dressel came out strong but was eclipsed in the last 15 metres by Michael Andrew (23.11) and Dare Rose (23.20). Dressel's time was 23.35.

"Honestly, I think it was messy but I'm grateful. It was an awesome race. The guys, it's a very tight field. To get my hand on the wall [first], that's all I wanted to do," said Andrew.

Dressel, 26, is returning to competitive swimming after pulling out of last year's global event to focus on his health. He'll have two more chances to earn a spot on the U.S. team to the Worlds in Indy when the 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle.

In the men's 200m freestyle, Luke Hobson clocked a 1:45.18 to win the A final ahead of Kieran Smith (1:45.63).

"I knew that they would be out fast and this morning, I had a really good back half, just trying to replicate from this morning. Happy that worked out and get the win. Stoked to punch my ticket [to worlds]," said Hobson.

That ticket comes after Hobson just missed out on a trip to the event a year ago.

"It's super exciting. I knew it could happen and just super glad it did, "he said.

Matt Fallon went from sixth after the opening 100m to first to win the 200m breaststroke title with a 2:07:71, ahead of Josh Matheny (2:08.32). Jake Foster (2:09.10) rounded out the top three.

"I'm usually behind at the 100, so my entire emotions those last 100 were just kinda to get back in front of everyone and stay in front. I was feeling pretty nervous but I kinda saw on the last 50, I was turning ahead of some people next to me and I just kind of went for it," said Fallon after posting the fourth fastest time of 2023 in the event.

The 200m backstroke title went to six-time Olympic medallist Ryan Murphy, who clocked a 1:55.03 ahead of teammate Destin Lasco's 1:55.63.

"An awesome swim for Destin. Over the course of my career, I've had three teammates make the 200 back with me but I think Destin might be the best of them," said Murphy afterward.

Competition at the 2023 USA Swimming National Championships, which serves as the World Championships trials for Team USA, features five days of competition.

