Usman Khawaja on track to return for training ahead of Brisbane Test against WI

Brisbane, Jan 21 Australia's left-handed opener Usman Khawaja is on track to play in the second Test against West Indies at The Gabba in the coming week after passing his concussion protocols on Sunday.

At the Adelaide Oval, where Australia beat West Indies by ten wickets, Khawaja was struck on the helmet by a short ball from debutant fast-bowler Shamar Joseph and had to retire hurt with one run needed for the win.

"Usman Khawaja continues to progress through protocols following a head impact in the first test match against the West Indies. He completed normal concussion assessments today (on Sunday).”

“Khawaja will continue to be monitored for any delayed symptoms. He will be reviewed again tomorrow prior to returning to training ahead of the second test match in Brisbane," said a Cricket Australia (CA) spokesperson.

Khawaja was shown spitting blood but a scan has cleared the left-handed batter of any jaw damage. After the game ended, Khawaja had posted on Instagram, "Thanks for all the well wishes. I'm fine, just wanted Marnus to have a hit!"

Australia’s main practice session will happen at The Gabba on Tuesday, ahead of the day-night Test match starting on January 25. If Khawaja misses out, then Matthew Renshaw, the reserve batter in the squad, can take his place and open the batting alongside Steve Smith.

