Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami felicitates Paris Olympics athletes Suraj, Paramjeet, Ankita

New Delhi [India], August 20 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami felicitated athletes Suraj Panwar, Paramjeet Singh and Ankita Dhyani, who took part in the recently concluded Paris Olympics.

Dhami took to X, wished all three athletes who hail from Uttarakhand a bright future and wrote, "Suraj Panwar ji, Paramjeet Singh ji and Ankita Dhyani ji, talented players of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand who participated in Paris Olympics, met at the government residence. On this occasion, the players also shared their Olympic experiences."

https://x.com/pushkardhami/status/1825755333312053586

"It is a matter of pride for all of you to represent the country on the world's biggest sporting platform like the Olympics. Heartiest wishes to all of you for a bright future!" he added.

Ankita failed to qualify for the medal race after securing a 20th spot in the first heats race of the 5000m with a timing of 16:19.38s.

In the men's 20km race walk event, Paramjeet Singh settled for the 30th position, with a timing of 1:22:36s.

Suraj Panwar was a part of India's marathon race walk mixed relay team along with Priyanka Goswami. The duo's campaign ended prematurely at the 33.4km mark, shortly after the third exchange, due to multiple infractions involving loss of contact and bent knee issues.

India ended its campaign at the Paris Olympics with six medals, including five bronze and a silver.

Led by Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian men's hockey team won back-to-back bronze medals for the first time in 52 years at the Olympics following their 2-1 triumph over Spain.

In shooting, Manu Bhaker etched her name into the history books. She became the first Indian athlete in the post-independence era to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics. This distinction was previously held by Norman Pritchard at the Paris 1900 Games.

In the women's 10m air pistol event, Manu won a bronze medal, becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win a medal in the event.

Alongside Sarabjot Singh, Manu secured her second bronze and India's first-ever medal in the mixed team 10m air pistol event.

She narrowly missed a hat-trick of medals, finishing fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event at the Paris Olympics.

India's javelin ace Neeraj Chopra failed to defend his Tokyo gold medal but brought the silver home with a throw of 89.45m.

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who made his Olympic debut, secured the bronze medal with a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz.

