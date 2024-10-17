Valarie Allman expresses excitement ahead of 'Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2024'

New Delhi [India], October 17 : Two-time Olympic gold medallist Valarie Allman, the International Event Ambassador for the Delhi Half Marathon 2024, shared her excitement about the massive participation in the upcoming World Athletics Gold Label Road Race.

At a press conference in New Delhi, Allman expressed, "I'm thrilled to be part of this incredible event. The energy and dedication of over 36,000 participants at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon will surely inspire and awe me."

The American discus throw champion, fresh from her gold medal victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics with an impressive 69.50-metre throw, reflected on the significance of mass sporting events like the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon.

"These road races represent a unique challenge that I deeply respect. As a field athlete, I'm amazed by the endurance and determination of runners. Witnessing such a massive turnout will be an exhilarating experience," Allman remarked.

Recently nominated for the 2024 Women's Field Athlete of the Year, Allman holds a personal best of 71.46 metres, ranking as the 15th-longest throw in the sport's history. Speaking about her visit to India, she said, "Being halfway around the world is exhilarating. I'm eager to immerse myself in the culture, experience what India values, and live like a local. From exploring the streets to savouring the cuisine, I want to engage all my senses and leave with a deeper understanding of this beautiful country."

On the race's focus on sustainability, Allman remarked, "The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon exemplifies how small choices can create a big impact. With initiatives like free metro access, encouraging reusable water bottles, and smart plastic management, it's inspiring to see 36,000 participants making intentional, sustainable choices. These collective actions can truly have a global impact."

When asked about the importance of such measures for the future, Allman said, "It's absolutely essential. With the challenges of global warming and the urgent need for recycling and upcycling, now is the time to take ownership and be part of the change. Our planet desperately needs it, and being part of that change is empowering."

She also expressed admiration for the growth in women's participation in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon: "Learning about the marathon's history is incredible. From just 100 women participants 19 years ago to now 30% - that's remarkable growth. Seeing women step out of their comfort zones and be celebrated for it is truly inspiring. I'm really looking forward to witnessing this at Sunday's race."

Allman's journey from dancer to Olympic champion serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes worldwide. Her remarkable career includes becoming the first American woman since 2008 to clinch Olympic gold in discus at the Tokyo Olympics, and the first to secure a world championship medal in the event with her bronze at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, set to kick off from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 20th October 2024, also boasts a prize purse of USD 260,000.

