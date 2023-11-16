Venkatesh Daggubati meets David Beckham, Vivian Richards

Hyderabad, Nov 16 Renowned Telugu actor-producer Venkatesh Daggubati recently met former British football player David Beckham, and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards at the India vs New Zealand cricket match, during the semi-final match.

An avid cricket fan himself, Venkatesh was cheering for Team India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, as the match was heating up. Throughout the match, the ‘Srinivasa Kalyan’ actor was surrounded by a plethora of celebrities.

Taking to his X, the veteran actor shared two pictures of himself alongside the two sports veterans.

In his picture with David Beckham, he wrote: “Only the greatest company for this great innings.”

Sharing his picture with Vivian Richards, he wrote: “Delighted to be with the legendary Viv Richards at the #IndvsNZ Semi-final.”

The actor donned a wine coloured jacket and a black t-shirt. He sported a partially white beard with stylish black glasses.

On the work front, Venkatesh Daggubati was last seen in the comedy film ‘F3: Fun and Frustration’, where he shared the screen alongside Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Mehreen Pirzada, and Murali Sharma.

In addition, he was also seen in the Salman Khan-starrer-Bollywood film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ alongside actors Pooja Hedge, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill.

He will next be seen in his upcoming Telugu film ‘Saindhav’, where he will share the screen alongside his nephew Rana Daggubati.

