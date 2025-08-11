"Very happy with my achievement because...": Annu Rani following javelin gold at Indian Open 2025 Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 11 : Following her gold medal win at the World Athletics Bronze Level Continental Level tour in Bhubaneswar, Olympian javelin thrower Annu Rani expressed happiness with her performance in front of a home crowd and expressed her desire to do well in the upcoming World Athletics Championships.

At the Indian Open 2025 World Athletics Bronze Level Continental Tour in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Sunday, Olympian Annu outperformed her opponents to take home the women's javelin throw championship. At the Kalinga Stadium, Annu Rani had a top performance of 62.01 meters. The second and third place winners were Sri Lanka's N D.L.Hatarabag Leka (56.27m) and Deepika (54.20m).

During last week's event in Poland, Annu Rani achieved her first throw over 60 meters in more than a year, signalling a successful week on the circuit. In reality, her winning throw of 62.59 meters was also her best in almost two years. In Bhubaneswar, the 32-year-old Annu managed to log two throws over 60m - the second measuring 61.01m in her penultimate attempt.

Speaking to ANI, Annu said, "I had a great experience, I breached 62m mark two days ago and it is the second consecutive competition where I breached the 62m mark. I am very happy with my achievement because I played in very fatigued condition. I got to learn a lot. It is very important to have a good mindset. Even if you are fatigued, but the mind is in the right place, then you can do well."

Annu also pointed out that in Poland, it was much colder and it was much hotter in India so technique work has to be done accordingly. She also spoke on the overwhelming love and affection from the Indian crowd, who experienced such a high-profile athletics meet for the first time ever.

"The environment was really good. The pressure was there to take the gold on the home ground. I enjoyed getting love from the home crowd," she added.

Rani said that she has already qualified for the World Championships, set to be held in Tokyo from September 13-21 this year, so there was not a lot of pressure on her.

"Our coach has asked us to bring our peak performance in the World Championship and bring home a medal. The way I am performing, I will give my absolute best soon," she concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor