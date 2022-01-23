'Victory is victory': PV Sindhu's father on her Syed Modi International title

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu's father PV Ramana expressed happiness after her daughter clinched the women's singles title at the Syed International 2022 tournament on Sunday.

At the Babu Banarasi Indoor Stadium, top-seed Sindhu defeated Malvika Bansod 21-13, 21-16 in the summit clash that lasted for 35 minutes.

"Firstly, a victory is a victory and no offence that in 2019, because of the pandemic or some other issues, she played the finals but couldn't get the title. Though this is 300, it's a title and we are very happy and hope that she will definitely continue this. For sportspersons, every win motivates them to perform better," PV Ramana told ANI.

Ramana further praised shuttler Malvika Bansod and said that India is currently dependent on youngsters.

"We have a couple of youngsters and she (Malvika) is one of them. Looking at the facts, we have Malvika, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashmita Chalia, then we have Sania Imaad Farooqi, Taslim Mir and Upadhaya who lost to Malvika yesterday. We have six of them. India is dependant on these girls now and having an experience while playing against the senior players, will give them motivation," said Ramana.

The 26-year-old Sindhu brought her A-game to the court and she won the first game quite comprehensively.

From there on, Sindhu carried on with the momentum and she wrapped up the match in straight sets.

Earlier, the men's singles final of the Syed Modi India International 2022 was declared a 'No Match', Badminton World Federation (BWF) confirmed on Sunday.

The men's singles final was slated to be contested between Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout.

"BWF can confirm one of the finalists tested positive for COVID-19 this morning," stated an official statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

