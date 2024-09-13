Vidhatri overcomes wet conditions to win third straight title in 11th leg of WPGT

New Delhi [India], September 13 : Vidhatri Urs handled the wet and soggy conditions to complete a hat-trick of wins as she won the 11th leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Delhi Golf Club.

Vidhatri, who won the ninth and 10th legs of the Tour, added a third title as she scored 1-under 35 on yet another day hit by inclement weather when the final round was reduced to nine holes. The second round had also been reduced to nine holes because of weather.

Vidhatri took no chances as she played smart golf in challenging conditions and parred the first seven holes before finding a birdie on the par-5 eighth. She parred the final hole to finish with 35 and scores of 67-34-35 for a total of 136 after 36 holes.

Hitaashee Bakshi, who has been in good form this season, also had one birdie and eight pars in her 9-hole round of 35. With 70-37 on earlier two days, she totalled 142 and finished six shots behind the winner.

Sneha Singh had one birdie and one bogey in an even par 36 and totalled 143 with 72-34-36.

Experienced Amandeep Drall (74-36-35) was fourth at 146, as amateur Anvvi Dahhiya (74-37-36) at 147 and Tvesa Malik Sandhu (71-38-38) were tied for fifth.

Seher Atwal had a hole-in-one on the Par-5 and carded even par 36 and with a total of 149, she was tied seventh with amateur Mannat Brar (77-38-34).

Gauri Karhade, Ridhima Dilawari and Shweta Mansingh were tied for ninth place at 150. Four amateurs Zara Anand, Yogya Bhalla, Keya K Badugu and Janneya Dasannjee were tied for 12th place.

