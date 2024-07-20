Vidhatri Urs grabs maiden win as pro in 9th leg of WPGT

Hosur (Tamil Nadu)[India], July 20 : Vidhatri Urs holed a hat trick of birdies early in the round to cruise to a 2-shot win in the ninth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour 2024 at the Clover Greens.

Vidhatri shot 1-under 70 for her third under-par round of the week after 68-69 on the first two days. She totalled 6-under 207 to complete a fine wire-to-wire win. This was Vidhatri's first win as a professional, though she has won on the Tour as an amateur in the past.

Amateur Saanvi Somu (71) who bogeyed twice in the last three holes finished second, two shots at 209 behind Vidhatri.

Experienced Gaurika Bishnoi shot even par 71 and was a further two shots behind at 2-under 211 for the sole third.

Vidhatri, who was third in her previous two starts as a professional, opened with two pars before finding three birdies on the trot to bolster her chances. Four pars from sixth to ninth saw her turn in 3-under.

Bogeys on the tenth and the 11th were blips but she made amends for them as she birdied the 15th. She could then afford a bogey on the last hole as her playing partner Saanvi dropped shots on the 16th and the 18th. Vidhatri's 1-under 70 was one of the only two under par rounds on the final day.

Saanvi had two birdies on either side of the course but she also gave away a shot on the front nine and three more on the back nine for an even par 71 which gave her the sole second place.

Gaurika started with a bogey but two birdies on the third and the fifth saw her turn in 1-under. On the back nine she dropped a shot on 12th and parred the rest.

Three players Khushi Khanijau (70), Shweta Mansingh (71) and Sneha Singh (73) were tied for fourth at 1-over 214.

Amateur Mannat Brar (76) slipped in the final round and was seventh while Jahaanvie Walia (71) and Gourabi Bhowmick (74) were tied ninth. Karishma Govind (74) was tenth.

HItaashee Bakshi (72-76-71), who finished T-12 stays on top of the Hero Order of Merit, while Sneha Singh, the topper in 2023 is lying second with Amandeep Drall (72-72-76), who was 14th this week, being third.

Nooralla Patel, GM Clover Greens gave away the prizes.

The 10th leg of the WPGT will be held from July 23 to July 26 Prestige Golfshire, Bengaluru.

