Vidit Gujarathi secures silver, Team Novy Bor emerges champions of European Chess Club Cup

Vrnjacka Banja [Serbia], October 27 : Grandmaster Vidit Gujarathi secured a silver medal on the top board as Team Novy Bor secured a gold medal to become the champions of the European Chess Club 2024.

Team Novy Bor emerged as the champions, with the team consisting of Indian Pentala Harikrishna, Vincent Keymer of Germany, David Navara and Thai Dai Van Nguyen of Czech Republic, Spain's David Anton Guijarro, Nils Grandelius of Sweden and Poland's Mateusz Bartel.

India delivered a remarkable performance at the FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest, securing gold medals in both the men's and women's events in September.

The USA secured second place in the men's competition and bronze in the women's. Uzbekistan won the bronze in the men's competition, while Kazakhstan took silver in the women's event.

In the final round, India's men's team, consisting of D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, and Pentala Harikrishna, beat Slovenia to claim the gold medal.

It was the victories from D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi that gave India a 2-0 lead, securing the gold medal. Later in the final round, Praggnanandhaa also won his game, and Vidit ended with a draw. India defeated Slovenia 3.5-0.5 to seal the gold medal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor