Vinesh Phogat accuses Yogeshwar Dutt of leaking women wrestlers name to Brij Bhushan Singh

New Delhi [India], June 23 : India's ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Friday accused BJP leader Yogeshwar Dutt of leaking the names of the women wrestlers to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the media after the committee meeting.

Earlier today Yogeshwar posted a video on Twitter questioning the exemption that the protesting wrestlers are reportedly getting from trials. Out of six wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat was a part of that list.

She took to Twitter and posted a tweet pointing out how Yogeshwar used to suppress the voices of the female wrestlers and leaked the names of the women wrestlers to the media as well as Brij Bhushan Singh.

yogeshvr dtt kaa viiddiyo sunaa to uskii vh ghttiyaa hNsii dimaag' meN attk gii. vh mhilaa phlvaanoN ke lie bnii donoN kmettiyoN kaa hissaa thaa. jb kmettii ke saamne mhilaa phlvaan apnii aapbiitii btaa rhii thiiN to vh bhut ghttiyaa trh se hNsne lgtaa. jb 2 mhilaa phlvaan paanii piine ke lie baahr aayiiN to baahr aakr unko…— Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) June 23, 2023

"When I heard the video of Yogeshwar Dutt, his ugly laugh got stuck in my mind. He was a part of both the committees made for women wrestlers. When women wrestlers were narrating their ordeals in front of the committee, he used to laugh very badly. When two female wrestlers came out to drink water, he came out and told them that nothing should happen to Brijbhushan. Go and do your practice," Vinesh wrote in her tweet.

"He told another female wrestler in a very lewd manner that all this goes on and on, don't make it such a big issue. Let me know if you need anything. After the committee meeting, Yogeshwar leaked the names of women wrestlers to Brijbhushan and the media. He also called the houses of many women wrestlers and told them to make their girls understand," Vinesh added.

Vinesh also went on to question the appointment of Yogeshwar to the Oversight committee. She also went on to accuse him of preventing wrestlers and coaches from joining the movement.

"He was already publicly giving statements against women wrestlers, yet he was kept in both the committees. He constantly prevented wrestlers and coaches from joining the movement of women wrestlers."

She ended her tweet by putting a label of 'insensitive' on Yogeshwar and claiming that the wrestling world will remember him as a person who aided Brij Bhushan.

"The wrestling world will always remember your licking the feet of Brijbhushan. Don't use so much force to break women wrestlers, they have very strong intentions. You are very insensitive person. Standing in favor of the oppressor, you are flattering him. As long as people like Yogeshwar remain in wrestling, surely the spirits of the oppressors will remain high," her tweet ended.

