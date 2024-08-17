Vinesh Phogat Breaks Down Upon Arrival at Delhi's IGI Airport After Paris Olympics 2024 (Watch Video)

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat arrived and broke down at Delhi's IGI Airport from Paris following her participation in the 2024 Olympics. The athlete was greeted warmly by Congress MP Deepender Hooda and other supporters.

Watch:

#WATCH | Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat breaks down as she arrives at Delhi's IGI Airport from Paris after participating in the #Olympics2024Paris. pic.twitter.com/T6LcZzO4tT — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2024

In anticipation of Vinesh Phogat's arrival in India on Saturday, security measures were heightened at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Following her arrival, Phogat is scheduled to travel to her village, Balali, later in the day.

#WATCH | Wrestler Vinesh Phogat arrives at Delhi's IGI Airport from Paris after the Olympics.



Congress MP Deepender Hooda and others welcome her at the airport. pic.twitter.com/7BbY2j5Zv0 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2024

Vinesh Phogat, who had confidently assured India of a medal after reaching the final of the Women's 50kg event at the Paris Olympics 2024, faced a heartbreaking setback. The wrestler was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight during the second weigh-in on the day of her gold-medal match. Despite her request for a joint silver medal, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected her plea.

