Vinesh Phogat Disqualified, Cuban Wrestler Guzman Lopez Named Replacement for 50kg Final

Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to Vinesh Phogat in the semifinals of the Olympic Games, replaced the disqualified Indian in the 50kg category final against USA's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt here.Vinesh was disqualified from the competition after being found 100gm overweight during the morning weigh-in."Vinesh failed second day weigh-in. According to the article 11 of the International Wrestling Rules, Vinesh (IND) will be replaced by the wrestler who lost against her in the Semifinal. Therefore Yusneylis Guzman Lopez (CUB) will compete in the Final," the Paris Games organising committee said in a statement."Repechage Yui Susaki (Japan) vs Oksana Livach (Ukraine) will become Bronze Medal Match," it added.

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics after she could not make the weight on the morning of her 50 kg gold medal bout. “It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time.

The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand,” an Indian Olympic Association Statement read. Her win also marked a historic first loss in international circuits for the top-seeded Japanese Susaki, who did not concede a single-point enroute to her hold during the Tokyo Games in 2020. Phogat’s dream run in the Paris Olympics continued as she got the better of Ukraine’s Oksana Livach in the quarterfinals of the 50kg Women’s Freestyle event at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.



