Vinesh Phogat Disqualified from Paris Olympics 2024 For Being Overweight; India's Gold Medal Hopes Dashed

In a significant setback for India's gold medal hopes, Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the women’s 50kg wrestling final at the Paris Olympics. The 29-year-old wrestler was found 100 grams overweight during the final's weigh-in, resulting in her ineligibility to compete. Despite efforts by Phogat’s team to address the issue overnight, she failed to make weight on the following day.

The Indian Olympic Association issued a statement expressing regret over Phogat's disqualification: "It is with great disappointment that we announce the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s 50kg Wrestling event. Despite our team's best efforts overnight, she was still a few grams over the weight limit this morning. We will not be providing further comments at this time and request that Vinesh’s privacy be respected as the team focuses on the remaining competitions."

Phogat had already made a remarkable run to reach the final, defeating Yui Susaki and ending her 82-match unbeaten streak with a 3-2 victory, overcoming World No. 7 Ostava Livach, and triumphing 5-0 over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez. After her historic semi-final win, Vinesh expressed her determination to win gold, telling her tearful mother, Premlata.