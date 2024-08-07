Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: Mary Kom Lost 2 kg in 4 Hours; How Athletes Achieve Rapid Weight Loss

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the Paris Olympics due to gaining weight before the finals. Vinesh was found to be overweight by a few grams and was disqualified. Meanwhile, now the discussion about the rules related to weight in wrestling has started. People say that Vinesh could have lost a few grams of weight by exercising. Many athletes have lost weight in this way before. India's star boxer Mary Kom lost her weight in a similar way in a short time.

Mary Kom participated in the Silesian Open Boxing Tournament in Poland. At that time, she wanted to play in the 48 kg weight group, but she was overweight by two kg. At that time, Mary Kom lost two kilos in just four hours to avoid disqualification in this category. For this she lost her weight by skipping for an hour and doing other exercises.

How do athletes lose weight so quickly?

Many of you may be wondering how athletes lose weight so quickly. So, for this they increase their exercise and during this they wear special clothes, which makes them sweat more during exercise. This reduces the water level in the body quickly and helps in quick weight loss.

What happened in Vinesh Phogat's case?

If we talk about Vinesh Phogat's case, she was given very less time to lose weight. According to wrestling rules, wrestlers are weighed before a match and given a few minutes to lose weight if overweight. The same happened in Vinesh's case, she got less time, due to which she could not lose her weight.