Vinesh Phogat launches scathing attack, uses Congress party symbol as metaphor which will strike BJP

Jind (Haryana) [India], September 18 : Wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government ahead of the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

Vinesh, a Congress candidate, filed her nomination from the Julana Assembly constituency last week. Vinesh took a jibe at the ruling BJP government before the Haryana Assembly elections, set to be held on October 5.

Vinesh used the Congress party's symbol as a metaphor. She stated that the symbol of 'Hand' will act as a slap and will strike the BJP government on October 5.

"You know my party symbol; don't press the wrong one. This time Congress' symbol of hand will act as a slap. On October 5, this slap will strike in Delhi," Vinesh said.

She went on to claim that the BJP government has failed to respect the people of Haryana. She questioned the need for the presence of such a government where the people are not respected.

"We have to take revenge for unemployment and your insult that has prevailed for the past 10 years. We are willing to put our lives on the line to protect our respect. But, the BJP government has not respected it. If our respect is taken away, then what shall we do with such a government," Vinesh added.

Vinesh was one of the leading wrestlers during the protest launched against the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh last year over his alleged sexual harassment of several women wrestlers.

Vinesh joined the Congress party on September 6, along with Olympian wrestler Bajrang Punia, following her disqualification from the women's 50kg final at the Paris Olympics.

She is pitted against BJP candidate Captain Yogesh Bairagi in Julana for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

The counting of votes will be held on October 8. In the 2019 assembly polls, the BJP became the single-largest party with 40 seats, and Congress won 30 seats.

