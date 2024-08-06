"Vinesh Phogat will bring gold medal," says uncle Mahavir Phogat

Charkhi Dadri (Haryana) [India], August 6 : As the Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat qualified for the final in the women's 50 Kg freestyle category event at the Paris Olympics, former wrestler and her uncle Mahavir Phogat said that she will bring the gold medal for the country.

Vinesh became the first Indian to reach the Olympic final in women's wrestling after beating Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman 5-0 in the semi-final match on Tuesday.

Soon after Vinesh clinched her historic win, her uncle and other villagers at village Balali who were watching the semi-final match together, celebrated the 29-year-old's triumph.

Speaking to ANI, Mahavir Phogat said that his niece played with full confidence in the semi-final match to defeat her Cuban opponent.

"...We are completely sure that she will bring the Gold medal. She played very well and with confidence. She will play well further also. Not just the village, but the whole nation is happy today...," Mahavir Phogat said.

After winning the semi-final bout, Vinesh video called her family members straight from the Olympic venue.

Earlier in the day, Vinesh starred in the quarter-finals against Tokyo 2020 champion Yui Susaki of Japan.

Susaki was leading 1-0 at the end of the first period, but Vinesh made a brilliant turnaround in the second period, outdoing her Japanese opponent by miles to secure a 3-2 win to make way to the quarter-finals. She handed the Japanese wrestler her first defeat in 82 international matches.

In the quarter-finals against Ukraine's Oksana Livach, Vinesh took a lead of 2-0 in the first period. However, Oksana managed to deliver a fight in the second period. But Vinesh, the World Championships medalist held off the challenge from Ukrainian and secured a semi-final berth.

