Virat Kohli bows out on a high: A look at his unmatched brilliance in T20 World Cups

New Delhi, July 1 The T20 World Cup 2024 final's 'Player of the Match' Virat Kohli certainly bowed out on a high from the T20I format of the game. He ended his international career in the format with the most runs of any player at Men's T20 World Cups (1,292 runs) between 2012 and 2024, in 33 innings across 35 matches.

After delivering a match-winning knock for his team of 76 runs against South Africa in the final which led India to a seven-run victory, Kohli hung his boot from the T20I format ending his T20I career as India's second-highest run-scorer in the format, through 4188 runs in 125 games at an average of 48.69 and strike rate of 137.04.

As he stepped back from representing India in T20 internationals, it's a fine time to look back at some of his superlative performances in T20 World Cups.

78 not out vs Pakistan, 2012

In a memorable match in Colombo during the Super Eights, Kohli scored an unbeaten 78 off 61 balls, forming a vital third-wicket partnership with Yuvraj Singh to secure an eight-wicket win for India. Kohli's all-round skills shone as he also contributed with the ball, taking 1/21, earning him the Player of the Match award.

72 not out vs South Africa, 2014

The 2014 semifinal against South Africa was a stage set for Kohli. Chasing a target of 173, he hit 72 off 43 balls, including five fours and two sixes, steering India to the final. Despite India finishing as runners-up, Kohli was named Player of the Tournament, having scored the most runs with 319 to his credit.

82 not out vs Australia, 2016

In Mohali, Kohli once again showcased his mastery in run-chases. With India needing 161 but teetering at 49/3, Kohli anchored the innings. As the chase reached a critical point, India required 39 from the final 18 balls. Kohli delivered, hitting 32 off 11 balls, leading India to a Super 10 stage win.

82 not out vs Pakistan, 2022

In a thrilling Super 12 match at the MCG, Kohli proved he never knows when he's beaten. With India struggling at 31/4 while chasing a target of 160, Kohli partnered with Hardik Pandya to orchestrate an unlikely victory on the final ball. His unbeaten 82 off 53 balls captivated the crowd and secured a memorable win for India.

76 vs South Africa, 2024

Kohli saved his best for last, signing off with a match-winning performance in the T20 World Cup 2024 final. Despite an ambivalent form earlier in the tournament, he stepped up to hit 76 off 59 balls, earning yet another Player of the Match award.

His knock was instrumental in India clinching the T20 World Cup title by seven runs, marking a fitting end to his illustrious T20I career.

