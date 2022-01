Viswanathan Anand lauds Bharath Subramaniyam as teenager becomes India's 73rd GM

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand on Monday congratulated fourteen-year-old Bharath Subramaniyam as the teenager became the 73rd Grandmaster of India.

Chennai-based Subramaniyam completed his final GM Norm and crossed the requisite 2500 rating at Vergani Cup Open in Italy. He finished seventh overall in the event held at Cattolica by scoring 6.5 points from nine rounds.

To achieve the GM title, a player has to secure three GM norms and cross the live rating of 2,500 Elo points.

"Congrats to Bharat for becoming a GM. He is a very talented kid. He has excellent intuition. All the best," India's first GM Viswanathan Anand tweeted on Monday.

In November last year, Kolkata-based Mitrabha Guha became the 72nd Grandmaster of India after completing the requirement by securing his third and final GM norm at GM Third Saturday Mix 220 - Novi Sad, Serbia.

( With inputs from ANI )

