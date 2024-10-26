Wall and Townsend advance to finals of PWR DUPR India Masters

New Delhi [India], October 26 : The Australian pair of George Wall and Danni E. Townsend advanced to the mixed doubles finals of the PWR DUPR India Masters tournament after beating the Australian-American pair of Emilia Schmidt and Casey Diamond in a hard-fought match at the DLTA Stadium on Saturday.

The encounter began evenly, with both pairs trading points. However, Wall and Townsend, using their precision and technique, gradually started to swing the momentum towards themselves, utilising the angles and nailing the precise shots to win the first set 11:8.

In the second set, Wall and Townsend continued their dominance and quickly established a 5-1 lead. But Schmidt and Diamond did not give up the fight and turned the tide to claw back into the game. With the score at 8-8, it seemed like they had done the hard work and would claim the second game. But a beautiful forehand and a powerful smash at the nets saw Wall/Townsend ultimately securing the victory by 11:9 and advancing to the finals, a release said.

The Australian pair of Wall and Townsend also showed smooth coordination in their quarters. But where they truly excelled was their powerful play and excellent precision at the nets, which was evident throughout the mixed doubles round. In the all-important finals, they will be a force to be reckoned with.

The Pickleball World Rankings (PWR) is hosting the PWR DUPR India Masters, a PWR700 event in New Delhi. This prestigious tournament will help players earn up to 700 ranking points, which are valid for 52 weeks. These points will affect their seeding and eligibility for future global competitions.

