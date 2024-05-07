Want to see Rohit Sharma with a World Cup trophy: Yuvraj Singh

New Delhi, May 7 The ICC men’s T2O World Cup ambassador and former India star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has backed skipper Rohit Sharma to end India's ICC trophy drought, that stretches back to the 2011 Men’s Cricket World Cup, at the upcoming T20I showpiece in the USA and the West Indies, commencing from June 1.

After multiple failures in the major ICC tournaments, such as heartbreaking losses in the semifinal of the ICC men's T20 World Cup in 2022, the finals of the World Test Championship in 2023 and the World Cup in 2023, the focus now shifts to the 2024 T20 World Cup to showcase the potential on the global stage.

After spending time with Rohit and seeing his incredible exploits, Yuvraj has a firsthand understanding of the commitment, talent, and fortitude that have elevated the devastating hitter to the top of Indian cricket.

"(Rohit’s presence is going to be) very crucial. I think we need a really good captain, a sensible captain who takes decisions well under pressure. And he’s the one to take them. He was the captain when we lost in the (World Cup) 50-over final (in 2023). He has won five IPL trophies as a captain. I think we need somebody like him to captain India," Yuvraj told the ICC.

Yuvraj was in the team when Rohit made his India debut against Ireland in 2007, it was at the fall of Yuvraj's wicket that he first appeared in international cricket. The 42-year-old recollected his first impression of Rohit, who joined the Indian squad at the early age of 17 and lavished the captain of India with compliments, highlighting his leadership, camaraderie, and humility both on and off the field.

"Very poor English,” Yuvraj said jokingly. "Very funny guy. From the streets of Borivali (in Mumbai), we always tease him. But a great guy at heart. The more success he’s had, he has never changed as a person. That’s the beauty of Rohit Sharma.

"Fun-loving, always having fun with the guys, A great leader on the park and one of my closest friends from cricket. I really want to see Rohit Sharma with a World Cup trophy and a World Cup medal. He really deserves it," added Yuvraj.

India are placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA.

Rohit-led side will begin their campaign on June 5 against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor