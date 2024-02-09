Warner becomes first Australian to play 100 matches in all formats

Hobart, Feb 9 Australia's veteran opener David Warner achieved the milestone of playing at least 100 matches in all three formats of the game when he took the field in the T20I series opener against West Indies here on Friday.

Warner became just the third man to represent his country more than 100 times in Tests, ODIs and T20Is after India's Virat Kohli (113 Tests, 292 ODIs and 117 T20Is) and New Zealand's Ross Taylor (112 Tests, 236 ODIs, and 102 T20Is).

The 37-year-old Aussie, who retired from ODIs and Tests after gracing the sport with his presence in 161 and 112 games respectively, has amassed 2964 runs with 100 not out as his highest score in 100 T20I international.

On the match front, Warner gave Australia a thrilling start before getting out on 70 off 36 deliveries in the first T20 against West Indies later it was Tim David’s 37 off 17 balls took Australia to a total of 213/7.

