"Was nervous, my heart was beating so fast": PT Usha after Swapnil's Paris Olympics bronze win

Paris [France], August 1 : Following Swapnil Kusale's historic bronze medal win in shooting at the ongoing Paris Olympics, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha lauded the shooter for his performance and talked about her own emotions while catching up with the match.

Kusale won the bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Thursday. Kusale also became the first Indian shooter to win a medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event.

Following the win, while talking to ANI, Usha said, "It was very exciting and a proud moment for us. I was so nervous and my heart was beating so fast because at one point he was sixth, he climbed upto fourth. From there, he reached the second spot and then went down to fourth. The last minute was exciting."

Usha expressed happiness with the shooting contingent, who has grabbed all the three (all bronze) medals won at Paris so far, saying that they are making history by putting up their best-ever Olympics performance.

On Manu Bhaker's double bronze and the possibility of a medal hat-trick after the women's 25 m pistol event, Usha said that medals were being expected from Manu.

"We were in contact with the coach Jaspal Rana, we helped him whenever he had problems. We knew that Manu was going to win. Now, we are expecting another medal from her," said Usha.

Talking about the expectations from athletics contingent, she said that athletics is a very tough discipline and medals are being expected from defending javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra and steeplechase racers.

On whether India will touch double figures in Paris, Usha said, "It should be. By the time we host 2036 Olympics, for which we are trying, we should be expecting a top 10 finish in Olympics."

Kusale clinched the bronze medal for India in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final after finishing in third place with an aggregate of 451.4. He secured India's 3rd medal in shooting overall.

Earlier in the qualification round, Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale finished seventh in the qualification round of men's 50m 3P to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

Indian shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale both appeared in the men's 50m 3P qualification round at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

On his Olympic debut, Kusale finished seventh with a score of 590-38x. While Tomar ranked 11th with a total of 589-33x. Only the top eight shooters qualified for the final round, and Tomar failed to make his place in the final round.

People's Republic of China's Liu Yukun registered the qualification Olympic record with a total of 594-38x.

Kusale was also the first Indian shooter to make a place in the men's 50m rifle 3P medal event at the Olympics.

Earlier at the multi-sport event, India shooter Manu Bhaker opened the nation's account with a bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event.

The Paris Olympics has been a redemption arc for Manu after her pistol malfunctioned at the Tokyo Olympics. She made history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach a shooting final in an individual event of the Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.

The Indian shooting duo of Manu and Sarabjot Singh got the better of South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the bronze medal play-off match in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

