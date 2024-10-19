"Wasn't aware of 1200-point milestone, focus was on win": Telugu Titans' Captain Pawan Sehrawat

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 19 : Telugu Titans captain Pawan Sehrawat revealed that he wasn't aware of securing the 1200-point milestone in the Pro Kabaddi League as his focus was solely on the team's victory against the Bengaluru Bulls.

The Telugu Titans kicked off their PKL Season 11 with a fantastic win against the Bengaluru Bulls at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. After putting in a performance to remember, the Telugu Titans' coach, Krishan Kumar Hooda, was undoubtedly happy, not only with his team but also with the support of the fans.

"I am very happy with the way the team performed and executed our plans on the opening day. The atmosphere in the stadium was also fantastic, the fans were brilliant, and we promise to do all we can to perform to the best of our ability," said Krishan Kumar Hooda, Coach, Telugu Titans as quoted from a PKL press release.

"The way our team played, right from the starting to the final whistle, whether it was in attack or in defence, it was superb. I expected the team to play well, but the players have exceeded my expectations against the Bengaluru Bulls, especially the defence," the coach added.

But it was the high-flyer Pawan Sehrawat who stole the show in the first game of the Season 11 of the PKL. The ace raider was in fine form and also became only the third player in the history of the competition to achieve the 1200-point milestone.

Reflecting on the landmark, Pawan said, "Before the game, I wasn't even aware that I was closing in on the 1200-point mark for myself. When I came to the stadium, my only focus was to ensure that we as a team do well and come away with the win in the opening game."

Looking back on what was a clinical performance, captain Pawan praised the Telugu Titans' strong defence. He said, "Our coach has been a pillar of strength for us all through. And I believe, our defensive unit is one of the best, and they supported the raiders and attackers a lot. There will be good and bad days, but our coach and I believe that the defensive set-up is one of the best."

