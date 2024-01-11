Watch: Neeraj Chopra Extends Best Wishes to Indian Football Team for AFC Asian Cup

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has sent his best wishes to the Indian men's football team ahead of their AFC Asia Cup campaign. The team is set to face strong opponents like Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria in the group stage, with the first match against Australia.

Neeraj expressed his hope that the team's preparations for the tournament have been going well. He encouraged all Indians to support the football team, emphasizing their hard work and dedication. In a humble message, he said, "Hello everyone, from my side I wish all the best to the Indian football team for the AFC Asian Cup. I hope your preparations are going very well, and I request all Indians to support their team because they have worked very hard and will do very well."

Meanwhile, India's head coach, Igor Stimac, acknowledged the progress in Indian football, stating that the sport is "definitely out of its slumber." However, he cautioned against setting overly high expectations for the team at the AFC Asian Cup, which kicks off on Friday in Qatar.

Stimac, a former West Ham and Derby defender, took charge as coach in May 2019, contributing to India's ascent into the top 100 of FIFA's world rankings for the second time in three decades. The coach urged a realistic perspective on India's football development, considering the country's cricket-centric sports culture. The AFC Asian Cup marks India's fifth campaign in the tournament.